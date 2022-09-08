Mather Group LLC. Purchases 5,482 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.50. 15,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,961. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.