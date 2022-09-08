Mather Group LLC. Purchases 27,677 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,677 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,470. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $96.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

