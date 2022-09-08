Mather Group LLC. Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.34. 61,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $248.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

