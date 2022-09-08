Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,215,076. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

