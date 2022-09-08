Mather Group LLC. Has $7.54 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 524,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.23. 18,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.08.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

