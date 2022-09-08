Mather Group LLC. Has $11.45 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $120.94. 37,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,032. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $223.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.68. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

