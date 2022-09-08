Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 187.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 53,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,001,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,029,000 after buying an additional 156,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,973,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,595. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average of $207.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

