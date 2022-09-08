Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.94

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marlin Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marlin Technology by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 62,321 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 566,266 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

