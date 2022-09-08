Marks and Spencer Group plc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year. The consensus estimate for Marks and Spencer Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marks and Spencer Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

MAKSY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

