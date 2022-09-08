Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,450.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,193.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,247.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,324.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.35 and a beta of 0.71. Markel has a 12 month low of $1,162.00 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.
Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $19.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Markel will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
