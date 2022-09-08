Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.18

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.18 and traded as low as $8.18. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 4,183 shares.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

About Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

