Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €28.15 ($28.72) and last traded at €27.75 ($28.32). 4,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.50 ($28.06).

Manz Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.58. The company has a market cap of $236.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Manz Company Profile

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

Further Reading

