MakiSwap (MAKI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,082.00

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $192,688.61 and approximately $53,082.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,889.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.30 or 0.08992877 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001761 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00866048 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017348 BTC.
About MakiSwap
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
MakiSwap Coin Trading
