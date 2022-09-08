Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34 billion-$24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.36 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,432,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,391,268. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.19%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,170,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,515 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

