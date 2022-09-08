Mackay Shields LLC Sells 611 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $327.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.16 and its 200 day moving average is $331.90. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.33.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.