Mackay Shields LLC Sells 416 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $249.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

