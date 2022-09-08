Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,771 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 6,676.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 600,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in General Mills by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,623,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,658,000 after buying an additional 319,000 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

