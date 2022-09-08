Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,468 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $125.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.12. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

