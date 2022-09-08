Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,468 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of ALL stock opened at $125.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.12. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
