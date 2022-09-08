Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SPG opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.