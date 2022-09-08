Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,680.76 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,510.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,458.40.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,719 shares of company stock valued at $10,246,870. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,837.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

