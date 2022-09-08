Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 329,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Shares of AVB opened at $210.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

