Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,876,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

