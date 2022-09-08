Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 40.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

