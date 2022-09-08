Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,723,000 after acquiring an additional 407,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after acquiring an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after acquiring an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.36.

TDG opened at $614.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $602.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $607.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.