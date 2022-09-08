Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,903,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 655,117 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $68,401,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Global Payments by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,376,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Price Performance

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $129.74 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $175.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 720.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

