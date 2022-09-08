Lyra (LYRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.84 Million

Lyra (LYRA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. Lyra has a market cap of $6.84 million and $123,502.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lyra has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lyra coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lyra alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00856903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Lyra Profile

Lyra’s official website is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.

Buying and Selling Lyra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lyra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lyra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lyra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.