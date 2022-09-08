Lyra (LYRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.84 Million

Lyra (LYRA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. Lyra has a market cap of $6.84 million and $123,502.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lyra has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lyra coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00856903 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016108 BTC.
Lyra Profile
Lyra’s official website is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.
