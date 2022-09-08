Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-$9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.87 billion-$7.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.90-$1.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.96.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU traded up $8.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $345.79. 2,193,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,304. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.18. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

