LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
LTC Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LTC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. 183,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LTC Properties (LTC)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.