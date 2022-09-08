LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. 183,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

LTC Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $2,752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.