Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,073 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $135,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,925,000 after buying an additional 5,134,222 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,759 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $260,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

