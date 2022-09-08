Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 822 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.33% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $114,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after acquiring an additional 553,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,072,000 after acquiring an additional 285,161 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,040,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after acquiring an additional 155,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE WMS opened at $135.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $4,970,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $4,970,400.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,052,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

