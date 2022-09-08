Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,075 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.85% of Hamilton Lane worth $76,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 845,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,905 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth $61,309,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.20 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

