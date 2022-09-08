LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

LKQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.38. LKQ has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1,152.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 217,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 199,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

