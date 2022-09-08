LinkEye (LET) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

LinkEye (LET) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $109,047.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LinkEye has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye (LET) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com/#.

LinkEye Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data.The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

