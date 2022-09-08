Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.86 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.20. 77 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,898. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.00.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

