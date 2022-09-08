LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.11 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of LifeVantage stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,304. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.22.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading

