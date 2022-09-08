Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.89

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 468667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

Liberty Tax Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $556.07 million, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83.

About Liberty Tax

(Get Rating)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.