Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Trading Up 0.9%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 15,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 376,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lexaria Bioscience by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 359,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

