Lever Token Price Up 0.2% This Week (LEV)

Lever Token (LEV) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Lever Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lever Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Lever Token has a total market cap of $83,655.88 and approximately $16,280.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lever Token Coin Profile

Lever Token (LEV) is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Buying and Selling Lever Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lever Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lever Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

