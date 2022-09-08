Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.90

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 157380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,412.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.