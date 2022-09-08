Lattice Token (LTX) Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week

Lattice Token (LTX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002769 BTC on major exchanges. Lattice Token has a market cap of $15.33 million and $148,570.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,706.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,132.15 or 0.05860135 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00869037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015944 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange.

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

