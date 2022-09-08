Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.37 million. Lantronix also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lantronix Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,010 shares in the company, valued at $187,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $32,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $48,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,506 shares of company stock valued at $188,165. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.