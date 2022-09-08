KUN (KUN) Hits One Day Volume of $10,979.00

KUN (KUN) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. KUN has a total market cap of $7,200.49 and $10,979.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.60 or 0.00018740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,345.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.27 or 0.09042839 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00874175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017404 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

