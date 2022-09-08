Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Korn Ferry has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 31.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,337,000 after buying an additional 142,251 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 36.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

