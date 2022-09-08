Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn Ferry updated its Q2 guidance to $1.34-1.50 EPS.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 11.6 %

KFY opened at $53.24 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

