Koinos (KOIN) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Koinos (KOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Koinos has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Koinos coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001491 BTC on popular exchanges. Koinos has a total market cap of $27.72 million and approximately $11,583.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Koinos Coin Profile

KOIN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Koinos’ total supply is 99,578,208 coins and its circulating supply is 96,837,287 coins. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork. Koinos’ official website is koinos.io.

Buying and Selling Koinos

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability.Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Koinos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Koinos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

