Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 917 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.36. 11,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,134. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.61.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

