Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDP. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,621,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 130,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 131,057 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 998,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IBDP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 154,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,056. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.