Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF accounts for 0.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 1.83% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWF. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 62,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ACWF traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,570. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95.

