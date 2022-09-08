Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.11. 99,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

