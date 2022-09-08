Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Buys 721 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,749,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,016,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,279,000. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,842,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,487,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,247,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,631,000 after purchasing an additional 272,021 shares during the period.

IXUS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.60. 41,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,440. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $74.53.

